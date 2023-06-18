REPORT: Suspect Who Fatally Shot State Trooper Killed

Two Pennsylvania state troopers were injured Saturday, one fatally, during a shootout with a man in Juniata County, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The suspect opened fire on troopers in Mifflintown Borough, Juniata County around 12:45 p.m., seriously injuring a trooper, a Pennsylvania State Police media release said. Other troopers later found the man in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township, Juniata County after a more than two-hour search, the release added. A shootout ensued during which the suspect and a trooper were each shot and killed, according to the media release. (RELATED: REPORT: Passenger Shoots New York State Trooper During Traffic Stop, Later Takes Own Life)

Our department mourns after two Troopers shot in Juniata County ⬇️ https://t.co/r8U6lO2n2X — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 17, 2023

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris visited the wounded trooper in the hospital, the release shared. The name of the injured trooper, along with those of the fallen trooper and the dead shooter, will be released later, the police said via the release.

In a separate and earlier incident, a Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini, Jr., along I-95 near Penn’s Landing in the early hours of June 4. Allegrini was reported to be involved in street car racing stunts blocking a portion of the expressway, according to CBS News. Allegrini’s car reportedly struck two troopers, injuring them, after which a trooper shot Allegrini, according to the CBS news report.