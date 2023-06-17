REPORT: Passenger Shoots New York State Trooper During Traffic Stop, Later Takes Own Life

A male passenger in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) traveling along I-88 pulled over Friday by a New York state trooper for reportedly overspeeding allegedly shot the trooper in the arm and escaped. The shooter, later identified as Nelson Troche, 32 of Schenectady, New York, later died, allegedly by suicide.

The incident, which occurred in Duanesburg, New York at about 11:11 a.m., involved Trooper Richard Albert conducting a traffic stop on the SUV which had been reportedly traveling at over 100 mph, a New York State Police press release revealed. The female driver rolled down a window as the trooper appeared, through which a passenger allegedly drew a gun and opened fire on the trooper, injuring the trooper’s upper left arm, the press release said.

The trooper returned fire and the shooter fled on foot while the driver was arrested, the release said. The incident was captured on Trooper Albert’s body camera, Deputy State Police Superintendent Richard Allen revealed in a press conference following the incident. Gunfire was exchanged between the shooter and the trooper, Allen further revealed. A still from the bodycam footage showing the moment the shooter aimed at the trooper through the driver-side window was published in the press release. (RELATED: Manhunt Underway After 1 Officer Fatally Shot, Second Officer Injured)

The shooter was found an hour-and-a-half later, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release. Troopers and emergency services provided medical assistance and transport to Albany Medical Center but Troche was declared dead at the hospital, per the release.

Trooper Albert’s injury was non-life-threatening and he was treated and discharged from Ellis Hospital, the release said.