Transgender-Identifying Man Found Guilty Of Murder To Be Transferred To Women’s Prison

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation transferred a transgender individual found guilty of serial murder to a women’s prison Friday, according to reports.

Dana Rivers, a trans-identifying man who was convicted of murdering a lesbian couple and their son, was transferred to Central California Women’s Facility, according to reports. The 68-year-old Rivers murdered Charlotte Reed and Patricia Wright along with their 19-year-old son, Benny Toto Diambu-Wright, according to Mercury News. Rivers shot the victims with a handgun, stabbed Reed 47 times and then set the garage on fire, per the outlet. (RELATED: Two-Time Baby Killer Among Trans Prison Inmates Housed At CA Women’s Facility)

The murderer was sentenced to life in prison for the crimes. Judge Scott Patton said Rivers’ criminal actions were among the worst he ever dealt with.

“It is a horrible thing to sentence someone to die in prison, and I don’t take that lightly,” Patton said, “But this is the most depraved crime I ever handled in the criminal justice system in 33 years. Frankly, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in prison.”

Prior to the murders, Rivers received notoriety over allegedly being fired for coming out as transgender and sharing details of gender transitioning while working as a school teacher. Rivers sued the school district and won $150,000 in a settlement, per the report. Rivers subsequently became an activist for transgender rights, according to Advocate.

California passed Senate Bill 132, also known as The Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act, to allow “incarcerated transgender, non-binary and intersex people to request to be housed and searched in a manner consistent with their gender identity,” according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

“CDCR is committed to providing a safe, humane, respectful and rehabilitative environment for all incarcerated people, including the transgender, non-binary and intersex community, and is working to implement the law,” CDCR added.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill in September 2020. It went into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

“No one deserves to be treated disrespectfully because of their gender identity or expression. And it is our sworn duty to protect people from sexual assault and violence,” CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz claimed. “Senate Bill 132 will bolster our ongoing efforts to address the inequalities and complex needs the incarcerated transgender, non-binary and intersex community faces and codify our policies for the screening, treatment, and housing of this population as required by the Prison Rape Elimination Act,” Diaz continued.