USMNT Wins Back-To-Back CONCACAF Nations League Championships After Beating Canada In Final, 2-0

In the words of DJ Khaled … “Another one.”

The United States men’s national soccer team have now won back-to-back CONCACAF Nations League championships after taking out Canada in the final Sunday night, 2-0.

Leading the way for the U.S. with a goal each were Chris Richards (12′) and Folarin Balogun (34′), who recently committed to America's soccer program from England.

Despite Canada dominating possession 64%-36%, the United States managed to get more shots on goals 15-12, eventually getting the victory in what was a tight contest throughout.

Mexico won the third-place game over Panama, 1-0.