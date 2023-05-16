United States Gloriously Steals Folarin Balogun From England

We’re on the rise, ladies and gentlemen … USA, baby!

The recruitment battle for coveted striker Folarin Balogun is officially over, with the United States men’s national team winning over the multinational as FIFA approved Tuesday his request to change his country from England to the U.S.

The 21-year-old will immediately be eligible to play for USMNT, and could make his debut as early as next month. Announcing the news, U.S. Soccer said that it “is expected” that Balogun will be a member of the U.S. squad when they play Mexico in the Nations League semifinals June 15.

Born to Nigerian parents in New York, Balogun actually spent the majority of his childhood in England. With this being the case, Balogun could have picked between either the United States, England or Nigeria. In official youth competitions, Balogun suited up for England, and rising through the academy of the Premier League’s Arsenal, it appeared he was eventually going to be featured on the senior team also. (RELATED: Snoop Dogg And The Weeknd Are Part Of Final Bidding To Buy Ottawa Senators)

However, while breaking out this season on loan to French club Reims scoring 19 goals, England never called him up, which resulted in the United States ratcheting up their recruitment. Back in March, Balogun decided to pull out of an English U-21 squad and went to Florida where USMNT was training. When he left, Balogun didn’t publicly commit, but fast forward to May and he has made it official — he’s coming home.

United States Soccer is becoming a force, and it’s absolutely beautiful to witness.