100 Lawmakers And Officials In Kansas Receive Letters Containing White Powdery Substance

Law enforcement officials in Kansas are investigating after an unknown suspect sent approximately 100 letters containing suspicious white powder to lawmakers and officials throughout the state, many of them Republicans.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the FBI and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have launched an investigation after pubic officials across the state began receiving letters containing a white powdery substance. By Friday afternoon, 30 such letters had been received, a number that increased to nearly 100 by Sunday, the KBI announced in a press release.

ABC reports on Kansas lawmakers and officials receiving letters filled with white power in an attempt to threaten them.

A preliminary test of the white powder revealed the substance was negative for “biological agents of concern” but further testing will be undertaken to determine the components of the substance, the release stated.

The printed letter received by Republican state Rep. Stephen Owens opened with “Salutations” before referencing the ominous substance within. “To honor your recent accomplishments, I send to you a gift from the exclusive astruc baruch collection. It is important not to choke on your ambition.” The writer then signed off, “Your secret desirer.” CNN reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Manhattan DA’s Office Receives Envelope With Suspicious Powder Amid Trump Investigation)

One online commenter suggested that “astruc baruch” was a reference to 18th-century French physician Jean Astruc, whose family had Jewish roots, and 17th-century Dutch philosopher Baruch Spinoza, who was Jewish.

Although it remains unclear why officials, who Owens believes are mostly Republican, received the threatening letters, the state representative suggests they could be connected to vetoes the state legislature have successfully overridden this year in regards to transgender athletes and abortion, the outlet reported.

“There’s a question whether maybe it’s related to some of those vetoes that we overrode. It’s really terrifying to think that because of someone’s political beliefs that they can be a target,” Owens told CNN.

Owens revealed to the outlet that the letter he received was addressed to him from a church in his district. “It was very deliberate, very intentional to get us to open the letters,” he said. The lawmaker also said that the letter did not intimidate him, but instead strengthened his resolve.