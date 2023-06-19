‘Whip Your F**king Ass’: Country Music Star Chris Janson Loses It At Concert-Goer Who Flipped Off His Son

Footage shared Sunday night shows the moment country music star Chris Janson absolutely lost it at a concert-goer who flipped off his nine-year-old son.

Janson was performing at the Kick’n Up Kountry Festival in Minnesota, and brought his son Jesse on stage to help with his song “The Reel Bass Pro” right before the incident took place, according to Whiskey Riff.

Footage shared on TikTok shows Janson absolutely losing his mind, telling the concert-goer that if he flipped him and his son off again, Janson would “whip your fucking ass.”

“And that’s the truth. I’m not playing another note until he gets the fuck out of this concert … Yeah yeah yeah, tough guy, get out. You’re out. You’re out. Get the fuck out of here,” Janson continued. Once things had calmed down, Janson turned his attention to the rest of the crowd.

“Everybody in this whole place has been amazing. I never raise my voice and I never cuss in front of kids, especially my own, but I will never put up with some punk flipping my kid off,” Janson continued. He later noted, “I don’t ever lose my cool like that but I was just sick and tired of it. I’d had enough. That’s it. Everybody raise your hand if you’re ok with it.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Fan’s Insane Concert Bill Blows Up The Internet)

It doesn’t look like anyone was okay with some guy being horrible to a nine-year-old. In fact, the crowd was actively helping Janson get the guy out of the show, which later continued as promised.