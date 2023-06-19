Climate Activists Chucked, Dragged And Carried Out Of Hotel For Protesting Biden Energy Secretary

Security guards forcibly removed a group of climate activists protesting against Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at a Birmingham, Michigan, hotel Monday, footage posted to Twitter shows.

The footage shows security forcibly removing several chanting protesters out of the building, with security even throwing one activist to the ground outside of the hotel’s entrance. The protesters sought to interrupt Granholm’s remarks at an event hosted by the Detroit Free Press and continued to chant “no MVP, no LNG, Granholm, you are killing me” outside the venue before unfurling a banner that read “end fossil fuels” and featured the logo of activist group, Climate Defiance, the footage posted by independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager shows. (RELATED: Energy Secretary Granholm Violated STOCK Act 9 Times In 2021, Spox Blames ‘Clerical Error’)

Climate activists have just been ejected from The Townsend Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan, where Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is speaking at the Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club series today pic.twitter.com/K8M26QlXaD — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 19, 2023

The ejected protesters referenced their disdain for the Mountain Valley Pipeline and liquified natural gas in their chants, which did not appear to earn the sympathy of security guards working the scene, the footage shows. Security at the hotel removed multiple protesters, with some protesters resisting more than others, according to the footage.

Several of the protesters had booked rooms at the hotel for an overnight stay to stage the protest, and then attended the event with name tags displaying fake names, according to the Detroit Free Press. Granholm ultimately delivered her remarks as planned and said that “[she] would be out there marching with” the protesters, according to the Washington Examiner.

Climate Defiance is one of several upstart climate activist groups funded indirectly by wealthy American elites, including a former lawyer for Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood writer Adam McKay, oil heiress Aileen Getty’s charitable foundation and Hillary Clinton’s Onward Together organization.

Climate Defiance has made headlines for numerous disruptive protests in recent months. The group has protested June remarks from Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a May speech from Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Climate Defiance did not respond immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.