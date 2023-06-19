Glenn Youngkin Slams School Board For Promoting Gender Ideology In ‘Pride Month’ Resolution

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin slammed the Loudon County School Board over its rejection of two amendments that opposed the implementation of certain aspects of gender ideology in its Pride Month resolution, according to a Monday Fox News report.

School board member John Beatty proposed two amendments. One would have formally recognized the biological differences between male and female bodies, per the outlet, and called for separate facilities based on sex. One proposed amendment to the proclamation read, “whereas male bodies and female bodies are different, Loudoun County Public Schools recognizes the need for separate bathrooms to provide for privacy and safety.” (RELATED: ‘Enough Is Enough’: Campus Dems Protest ‘Bigot’ GOP Governor Ahead Of Commencement Speech)

The second called for separate sports leagues based on biological sex. Beatty claimed they were necessary because the resolution mentions a policy that allows trans-identifying students to participate in activities aligned with their gender identity, per Fox News Digital.

The pride celebration, which was first publicized by @SchillingShow, featured the students reading “ABC Pride,” which gets into all sorts of gender ideology buzzwords. https://t.co/QGfzeqgZvE — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 13, 2023

Virginia established a policy in 2022 which mandates students use locker rooms and bathrooms consistent with their biological sex, rather than their self-professed gender identity.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter told Fox News Digital that the governor, “expects bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex.”

The proclamation in honor of Pride Month uses data from surveys conducted by GLSEN and The Trevor Project, according to Fox News. The surveys encourage schools to among other things, to create “LGBTQ+-inclusive curricul[a].” GLSEN encourages schools to celebrate gender ideology by implementing, “school-wide days of action and visibility.” These designated days include, “GLSEN’s Ally Week (September), No Name-Calling Week (January), and the Day of Silence (April),” per its website.