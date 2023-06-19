Rogan Discusses Whether He’d Have Tucker Carlson On His Show

Podcaster Joe Rogan and author Cameron Hanes discussed during a June interview whether Rogan would be open to having Daily Caller co-founder and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a guest on his hit podcast.

Hanes and Rogan brought up Carlson in the context of him being silenced by Fox News in a sudden, shocking decision to take him off air, right at the peak of his television commentary career. “I don’t like when the government, or whoever these corrupt TV channels, try to cancel somebody, I’m like, ‘I wanna hear from them now,'” Hanes told Rogan in a clip shared on YouTube.

Both men went on to note that they, and everyone else, now wants to hear precisely what Carlson has to say about the world. “I think it was a business move,” Rogan said, guessing that one of Fox News’ sponsors demanded that Carlson be taken off air.

Rogan also argued that Carlson has taken multiple strong stances against the government, and particularly intelligence agencies. “Fucking guy out-and-out said CIA killed [former president John F.] Kennedy on Fox News,” Rogan continued.

“See, I trust that guy,” Hanes responded.

Hanes couldn’t give an exact reason why, but he and Rogan both agreed. “I trust him more than I trust [former CNN host] Don Lemon,” the podcast host noted.

“I don’t know him, I don’t know what he’s actually like,” Rogan continued, noting that people he knows absolutely love Carlson, and love talking to him, even those who are ideologically opposed to many of his stances. (RELATED: Is Tucker Carlson Trolling Or Is He Flirting With A Run At The White House?)

Hanes went on to ask Rogan to have Carlson on the show, to which the host joked that he’d rather talk about dumb stuff with Theo Von (and who doesn’t love that kind of content). But Hanes pushed, saying he is scared for society and implying that Carlson’s voice might be a guide through the chaos.

Personally, I think the timing of the clip was strategic. After the success of Rogan’s recent controversial interview with 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., having Carlson on his podcast would probably break the internet. I’m not holding my breath, but I feel like a Rogan-Carlson interview could be on the books in the coming weeks or months.

You can watch the full clip here:

