Mark Cuban Has A Mental Breakdown Over Joe Rogan

Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” legend Mark Cuban had a mental breakdown Sunday on Twitter in response to Joe Rogan’s podcast interview with 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rogan’s interview with RFK Jr. ruffled more than a few feathers within the crazy world of billionaires, globalists and medical professionals, mostly for the heavy emphasis on vaccine safety discussed throughout. The Twitterverse lost its mind over the episode, so much so that Rogan offered a professor at Baylor College of Medicine some $100,000 for an open debate with RFK Jr. on whether or not the claims he made actually qualify as “vaccine misinformation.”

Writer Tom Nichols, for example, said “no medical professional should ever agree to do this.” Rogan immediately replied with, “That would be a great suggestion if you could assure that the industry you were representing wasn’t completely captured by heartless monsters who have a history of some of the biggest criminal fines in human history because their deception has cost hundreds of thousands of people their lives.”

He went on to state that, among other things, Nichols, nor anyone else, can do that, so “maybe it would be a good idea to have a fucking debate.” And to this, Cuban lost his absolute freaking mind.

Way to talk in generalities Joe. Not saying there aren’t a lot of fucked up things about pharma. That’s why we created https://t.co/jYSNkP7amr. But to ignore that the same industry has saved who knows how many lives is bullshit and you know it.

It’s also disrespectful to all… https://t.co/bUawoBgbH6 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 18, 2023

Cuban’s response reads like an awkward advertisement for one of his companies that claims to supply cheap medical care and left him looking pretty weird. First, Cuban stated that there are a lot of “fucked up things about pharma … But to ignore that the same industry has saved who knows how many lives is bullshit and you know it.”

He went on to accuse Rogan of being disrespectful to doctors who “believe that vaccines save lives” (note how he didn’t say anything about proof). He further argued that Rogan was bullying that one college professor, who Cuban doesn’t believe could prepare well enough to win the debate — despite him working “every day to try and to find ways to help people.”

Cuban wrapped up his commentary by saying that Rogan and Twitter CEO Elon Musk “have become everything supposedly wrong with [mainstream media].” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Joe Rogan Guest Jimmy Corsetti Shares Stunning New Evidence On Atlantis Theory)

If you are confused, you are not alone.

Firstly, anyone with any expertise should be able to stand up and debate anyone else in that field because that is literally the point in being an expert. Cuban’s argument was weak at best and cringe at worst. It made the entire situation look that much bleaker for the medical establishment. If no one stands up to debate RFK Jr., it only further validates the claims he made during the episode.

Let’s be honest, there is so much money to be made from vaccines that it is unlikely anyone will have the guts to stand up and potentially lose that debate. But where does that leave the rest of us, who just want to know the truth about what is being pushed into our bodies by Big Pharma?

From where I’m standing, it leaves us pretty vulnerable. It also leaves us without the necessary balance We The People deserve from our doctors, so hopefully someone stands up and does the right thing.

You can listen to the full RFK Jr. episode here: