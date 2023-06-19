Business

REPORT: Lawmakers To Lobby Automaker CEOs To Cut Reliance On China After Blinken Visits Beijing

Justice Department Announces 900 Million Dollar Settlement With GM Over Ignition Switch Recalls

(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Jack Moore Contributor
Font Size:

Lawmakers are gathering to lobby large American automakers to cut their dependence on Chinese auto parts following Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing on Monday, according to a report by Reuters.

The House of Representatives plans to send four members to appeal to CEOs of Ford, General Motors, and multiple U.S.-based auto suppliers. Republican Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and John Moolenaar of Michigan and Democratic Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Haley Stevens of Michigan will attend the meeting in Detroit, sources told Reuters.

Meeting with the auto companies is a priority for the lawmakers after Blinken’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Although the conference dealt primarily with military relations between the U.S. and China, the parties also assured one another they would work to deescalate tensions that have run hot since former President Donald Trump launched a trade war with China in 2017. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Chinese Intel Arm Quietly Operates ‘Service Centers’ In 7 US Cities)

Blinken made clear that President Joe Biden’s priorities are conciliatory, saying that the United States “does not seek a new Cold War” and continues to hold to the One China Policy.

The United States receives about 10 percent of its auto part imports from China, a proportion that has decreased over the past few years.