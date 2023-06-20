Former GOP Swing-State Governor Reveals His Next Project

Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is launching efforts Tuesday to promote free enterprise ideals, according to a press release.

Citizens for Free Enterprise named Ducey CEO to lead a “new national advocacy effort” to bolster and protect the free enterprise system across the country, according to a press release obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The former two-term governor is revamping the mission of the already existing conservative organization, and plans to engage individuals passionate about free enterprise in politics.

“One of my true passions is in promoting the economic foundation that makes America the land of freedom and opportunity. Our free enterprise system has lifted millions of people out of poverty and spurred remarkable innovation,” Ducey said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these principles are under attack and our organization plans to lead an advocacy effort that will motivate more people who care about free enterprise to get involved in elections.”

The conservative organization will operate out of all 50 states to educate and mobilize voters while targeting poor education and increased crime, which Ducey believes are risks to free enterprise, according to Axios. Ducey will utilize his political experience and network, paired with his previous business experience, to cultivate a conservative version of twice failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ organization, Fair Fight Action, which promotes voting rights. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams’ Nonprofit Slapped With IRS Complaint)

Citizens for Free Enterprise was previously a super political action committee (PAC) for the founder of TD Ameritrade, Joe Ricketts, according to Axios.

Ducey is the former chair of the Republican Governors Association (RGA) and previously served as CEO of Cold Stone Creamery. Two of Ducey’s former colleagues from the RGA will help lead Citizens for Free Enterprise — J.P. Twist will serve as executive director and Jesse Hunt as senior communication adviser, according to Axios.

Ducey was first elected as the 23rd governor of Arizona in 2014 by roughly 12 points, and secured reelection in 2018 where he beat his Democratic opponent 56% to 41.8%, according to Ballotpedia. He was succeeded by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who narrowly won against Republican Kari Lake in 2022.

