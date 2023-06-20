Justin Day: Swarm System-Powered Content Marketing is the Future of Business Growth

Long gone are the days when businesses could simply bombard with advertisements hoping to gain new customers. While most aspiring business owners and unsuspecting users might not be aware of it, marketing has changed quite drastically over the past years, even if many of us seem to interact with the same number of ads as years ago. Modern marketing should be all about content and storytelling, at least according to successful marketers like Justin Day.

Data suggests that consumers in general are becoming more discerning, with the ability to filter out or ignore traditional advertising methods. This is especially true in the case of the younger generations, with McKinsey & Company finding that “the search for truth is at the center of its characteristic behavior and consumption patterns”. According to Day, these generational shifts represent both a challenge and an opportunity for marketers.

“The major challenge for the marketing industry today is the high segmentation and the speed at which trends change,” says Day, who has specialized in content marketing over the past decade. “The opportunity comes in the form of truly connecting with your potential audience, which will translate into brand loyalty and therefore increased conversion rates.”

Justin Day is the mind behind Day by Day Digital, a content marketing agency leveraging the power of AI headquartered in Dallas. Day already had several years of marketing experience under his belt before founding the agency back in 2016, having worked in the industry long before he started as an intern at Rocket Red and for other companies in several leadership roles afterward.

“My first contact with marketing was through my mom, who ran a marketing agency and would often have to deal with my insatiable curiosity. That eventually led to me being in charge of marketing for an event company that I started with my friends during college,” says Day about his early entrepreneurial days. “Once I got my marketing degree, things accelerated in a way I could have never imagined.”

Saying that Day’s marketing agency grew fast would be an understatement. In a matter of 7 years, his team has managed to help brands such as CVS, 7-Eleven, Dallas Comedy Club, F1, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and PRG to connect with their targer audiences with strategic storytelling. If you were to ask Day what is the key to his agency’s success, he would probably talk about his “Swarm System”

“Our proprietary Swarm System has been tested and proven with over 100+ businesses over the last seven years leveraging the power of AI, strategic storytelling, and killer creative content. This allows our clients to stand out in a sea of noise by generating engagement across all channels,” explains Day. “We also focus on world class and trasparent communication with our clients so we can create valuable, meaningful, and consistent stories to their audience.”

This is the area in which Day and his team have truly built a name for themselves over the past years. By collaborating closely with clients, Day’s team can develop strategies that progressively build to the desired result, just like any good story does. Increased awareness, following, and brand advocacy are all on the table when Day’s storytelling is combined with his team’s SEO, SEM, and web design & development expertise.

“We are hardwired to connect with stories as humans. There is no culture, no language, no age group that is not captivated by a well-told story,” concludes Day. “In the realm of digital marketing, storytelling holds the key to creating impactful campaigns.”