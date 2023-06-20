DAVID BOSSIE: Biden DOJ’s Corrupt Plea Deal With Hunter Gives House Republicans A Fresh Target

The news that Hunter Biden entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors for two measly tax-related misdemeanors and a felony gun charge — a charge that will be ultimately dropped if he doesn’t violate probation — is just the latest confirmation that our justice system is no longer blind.

This move appears to be the culmination of an investigation that’s dragged on for five long years for no good reason. However, it’s now clear that the U.S. attorney in Delaware either refused to look at the Biden family international influence peddling operation or even worse — Joe Biden’s politicized Justice Department blocked him from doing so.

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives must continue asking questions about this corrupt deal in the days and weeks to come. (RELATED: PETER ROFF: The Biden White House Will Not Be Able To Hide Behind Hunter’s Sweetheart Plea Deal)

Hunter Biden’s deal in Delaware can’t be analyzed in a vacuum. Just as the president’s son escapes with what can’t even be described as a slap on the wrist, former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony counts involving the Presidential Records Act that could result in him spending the rest of his life in prison.

If this tale of two prosecutions makes you believe that the Biden Justice Department is using its massive powers to destroy its political opponents and protect its friends, you’re absolutely right.

On literally the same day that former Special Counsel John Durham is due to testify before Congress about his brutal report that details the Obama-Biden Justice Department and FBI’s efforts to sink President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign at the behest of Hillary Clinton, the Biden DOJ decided to publicly announce the sweetheart deal it gave Hunter Biden as a means to distract attention from the Durham hearings on Capitol Hill.

This Justice Department has become so political it can’t stop even when the whole world is watching.

As the seven year anniversary of the start of the infamous Crossfire Hurricane investigation and Russia hoax approaches, the drive to “get” Trump at all costs forges on. But the non-stop investigations of Donald Trump are having an impact on the American people — and perhaps the flurry of indictments at this point are actually helping the former president more than hurting him.

If Republicans are looking for a way to win over independents in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan again, Joe Biden and his allies on the left may have handed it to them on a silver platter.

What makes U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ plea deal with Hunter Biden look even more questionable are the absence of Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) charges and the treasure trove of evidence that congressional investigators have released to the public in recent weeks that documents the millions on upon millions of dollars that Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family have received from foreign sources over the years by leveraging Joe Biden’s position in high office.

The biased mainstream media likes to focus on the fact that Mr. Weiss is an appointee of President Trump, but that doesn’t mean his office isn’t doing exactly as the Biden Justice Department wishes. This will be the subject of whistleblower testimony that Americans deserve to hear about in detail.

And don’t be fooled by the DOJ statement claiming that their Hunter investigation is ongoing, this is simply a tactic to block Congress from getting access to witness testimony and documents. Congress should invite U.S. Attorney Weiss and his team to testify before Congress about their agreement with Hunter Biden without delay.

The Biden administration claims to pride itself on being transparent and 100% above board — we’ll soon see if either are true.

It’s also time for Congress to issue a subpoena to Hunter Biden for documents and testimony. Now that the Delaware charges have been dealt with, Hunter should come to Chairman James Comer’s committee and tell the American people why the official bank records we’ve all seen are wrong and he’s done nothing wrong.

Furthermore, congressional investigators should also issue a subpoena to the White House for all communications with DOJ and FBI about both the FD-1023 form outlining an alleged Biden corruption scheme that’s been in the news recently and Hunter Biden’s plea deal. If DOJ is truly independent of White House influence as President Biden insists, then there should be no responsive records.

However, the American people have a right to know if the Biden White House is abusing its power and in the case of this White House, it has a track record of doing just that.

The American people must have a full accounting of these important matters before the presidential primary campaign heats up this fall and that responsibility now rests with Congress alone, since the mainstream media is supporting Biden for re-election and won’t be asking any tough questions.

It’s no secret that our constitutional republic won’t survive long with a two-tiered system of justice.

David N. Bossie is president of Citizens United, and he served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016. @David_Bossie @Citizens_United

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.