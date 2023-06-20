Police Find Four Children And A Dead Body At Boston Apartment Filled With Drugs, Sex Toys And Men In Drag

Police discovered four children and a corpse at a filthy apartment in South Boston filled with drugs, sex toys and men dressed in drag, the Boston Herald reports.

Officers arrived at the apartment on June 17 to investigate a report that a man had gone into cardiac arrest on the premises of a public housing complex. Police found six adults at the apartment and quickly located four children ranging in age from five to 10 who were being hidden from police in a back room by one of the men, who claimed to be the children’s father and was wearing a wig. (RELATED: ‘Women Clearly Had Penises’: British PM Under Fire For Secretly Recorded Joke)

“All of the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information. All adults present denied having children inside the apartment,” an incident report read, according to the outlet

There was also reportedly a body lying on the floor inside the apartment, dead from an apparent overdose.

“This is sickening,” At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty said. “I was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor.”

“At about 11:11 AM, on Saturday, June 17th, officers responded to the area of 381 Old Colony Avenue for a death investigation. District Detectives handling, not suspicious, no further information,” a Boston police spokesperson reported.

Firefighters said that the apartment “was in extremely unsanitary conditions” and that “[a]pproximately 6 adults, who appeared to be males, were seen in the apartment.” The men were also reportedly dressed as women.

“Our first responders should be commended for following through and fulfilling their duty as mandatory reporters,” state Sen. Nick Collins said. “No child should be exposed to what these children were allegedly exposed to.”

Boston Police did not immediately respond t the Daily Caller’s request for comment.