White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave an interview to a self-described media network amplifying “black culture” and claimed to be a “historic figure,” according to video footage.

I, Chrissy Clark, agree that Karine Jean-Pierre is a historical figure. She’s historically the worst White House Press Secretary to ever stand at the podium. She will go down in accurate history as a press secretary who landed the job due solely to her skin color and sexual preferences.

If that’s how she wants to be remembered as a “historical figure,” well then, congrats!

