‘787 Million Things That I Can Say’: Karine Jean-Pierre Responds To Fox News Chyron Calling Biden A ‘Wannabe Dictator’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that a Fox News chyron calling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” was “wrong.”

The chyron appeared during “Fox News Tonight” as Trump spoke to supporters at his golf club in Bedminster following the arraignment in Miami, which Fox News covered live. CNN and MSNBC did not carry Trump’s speech live, while PBS added chyrons warning about the potential for violence, with the label “context” above them. (RELATED: Rubio: ‘Divisive, Damaging’ Indictment Worse For Country Than Trump Keeping Secret Docs ‘In Cardboard Boxes’)

WATCH:



“There are probably about 787 million things that I can say about this that was wrong about what we saw last night, but I don’t think I’m going to get into it,” Jean-Pierre said about the graphic that aired following former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on charges stemming from an investigation into his handling of classified materials.

Trump entered a plea of “not guilty” to all counts during his arraignment Tuesday, after Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed Friday. Republican presidential candidates, including Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, criticized the indictment.

“Whatever documents the president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so. It’s an absolute right — this is the law,” Trump said during the speech, calling the indictment a “sham” and saying he was a victim of “persecution.”

“I just commented,” Jean-Pierre said when a reporter pressed her about whether or not she would comment on the situation.

