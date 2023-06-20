Fan Who Allegedly Threw Phone At Bebe Rexha Gives Shocking Reason For His Actions

Nicolas Malvagna, the fan who allegedly threw his phone at Bebe Rexha during her concert, which resulted in a facial injury, reportedly admitted he did so for his own entertainment.

The 27-year-old was taken into police custody and charged with assault, aggravated harassment and attempted assault and harassment, according to the New York Post.

“I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” he commented on the incident, prosecutors said, according to the New York Post.

Malvagna was ordered to stay away from Rexha at a Monday court hearing and was freed without bail, according to the New York Post.

Malvagna allegedly threw his phone at Rexha while she was performing onstage Sunday in Manhattan. The incident was captured on video and has been circulating online.

The video shows an object, later identified as allegedly being Malvagna’s phone, being hurled toward her head from the crowd.

It hit the left side of her face near her eye. The star then clutched her face, turned her back to the audience and fell to her knees in pain. (RELATED: Report: Travis Scott Punches Sound Engineer, Damages Equipment)

Her team rushed to her aid, and she was immediately taken to the hospital to receive medical care for her injuries.

The 33-year-old singer was left bloodied after the incident and suffered a black eye, according to the New York Post. She required three stitches to close the cut above her eye.

Rexha posted images of her injuries Monday on Instagram, alongside the caption, “Im good.” The photos can be seen here.