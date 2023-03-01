REPORT: Travis Scott Punches Sound Engineer, Damages Equipment

Police named on Wednesday famous rapper Travis Scott as a suspect in the alleged assault of a New York City sound engineer, according to a report.

Law enforcement sources indicated Scott is suspected of punching a 52-year-old sound technician on the left side of his face after a dispute inside a club called Nebula at 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to TMZ. The artist also allegedly damaged an estimated $12,000 worth of property during the altercation. The 31-year-old rapper remains at large and was last seen fleeing westbound on West 41st Street, according to The New York Post.

The sound technician did not require medical attention, and reportedly didn’t have any visible injuries after the alleged assault. Moments after issuing the punch, Scott allegedly proceeded to damage a video screen, a sound speaker, and a cell phone, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the situation indicated video surveillance footage of the alleged assault was not immediately available but it is believed it will be accessed and presented as evidence in the future, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Rapper Playboi Carti Arrested For Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend)

Police are reportedly attempting to make contact with Scott and his representatives but have not yet been able to reach them. The official report at this time is for assault and criminal mischief, according to TMZ.

The artist reportedly visited New York City in order to surprise fans as a guest performer in Don Toliver’s show.

The artist is also tapped to headline Rolling Loud California in Los Angeles Saturday, but it remains unclear if that performance will be affected as a result of this ongoing investigation, according to TMZ.