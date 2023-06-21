Aaron Rodgers To Speak At Psychedelics Conference In Denver

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will speak at an upcoming psychedelics conference in Denver, the Associated Press (AP) reported Wednesday.

Along with Oregon, Colorado has decriminalized the use of psychedelics such as magic mushrooms, and the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) is hosting a conference in June to advocate for the legal use of psychedelics in Colorado. Rodgers is slated to be in attendance, along with other noteworthy speakers such as rapper Jaden Smith and former NHL player Daniel Carcillo.

Aaron Rodgers Slated To Speak At Psychedelic Science Conference – why using plant ? Instead need use our focus our self awareness more performance in state of higher consciousness because psychedelics are in drugs prohibited list https://t.co/5YJa5931VU — Golf & Science News (@TOURMISS) March 12, 2023

MAPS is calling the event the “largest psychedelic conference in history.” While certain psychedelics are already legal in the state of Colorado, the conference aims to bring important voices together to help de-stigmatize the use of psychedelics as it relates to personal wellbeing, AP reported.

Some medical experts caution users, arguing extensive research still needs to be done on the risks of psychedelics, which can cause hallucinations and alter brain chemistry. (RELATED: Former All-Pro WR Brandon Marshall Wants To Come Out Of Retirement And Play With Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets)

Colorado was among the first states to legalize marijuana for recreational use, and the second to permit the “limited use of psychedelic mushrooms and other plant- and fungi-derived psychedelic drugs by those 21 years of age or older,” the Ogletree Deakins reported in November 2022.

Rodgers previously said using the psychedelic drug ayahuasca helped him overcome his “fear of death,” according to Yahoo Sports. Republican Texas Gov. Rick Perry will also be in attendance at the mid-June event, speaking on behalf of the potential benefits of psychedelics for veterans with PTSD, according to AP.