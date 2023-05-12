Former All-Pro WR Brandon Marshall Wants To Come Out Of Retirement And Play With Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

I can’t lie … this would make the Jets a bit more likable for me. I like Brandon Marshall.

Ever since Aaron Rodgers arrived in the Big Apple from the Green Bay Packers, he’s brought along a few pieces to suit up as a New York Jet with him.

On the offensive side to give the Super Bowl champion quarterback a couple of weapons, wide receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard have joined the fold. Giving depth to Rodgers, the Jets also signed quarterback Tim Boyle, who had previously backed up for QB12 once before in Green Bay. Heck, the New York Jets even hired Rodgers’ old offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their OC.

Now, New York is in a situation where their offense might even get prettier on paper, as a former Jet wants to come out of retirement to play with Rodgers in NYC.

While speaking on the ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast, Brandon Marshall — a former six-time Pro Bowler — revealed that he’s interested in making a comeback to the NFL and playing tight end for the New York Jets.

“Here’s why I’ll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jets tight end. We’re gonna win the Super Bowl, I’m going to be able to contribute at a high level. And this is what I’m gonna give you: 45 catches, 20-30 plays a game, and eight touchdowns scored,” said Marshall.

Dear @NYJets, Brandon Marshall is willing to come out of retirement and play TE for Aaron Rodgers. We’ve provided a short video detailing what he’ll contribute 📈 Talk soon, – I Am Athlete Management Subscribe & watch the full #PaperRoute convo 📰 → https://t.co/foD6j8PgyA pic.twitter.com/8pMBhOcRcG — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) May 11, 2023

I have a hard time believing that Brandon Marshall will provide any significant production, but I’d say that it’s worth a shot to try him out at the tight end position (he could thrive there). Who knows, maybe Aaron Rodgers can get a little bit of action out of him on the stat sheet, and you know New York could get him for cheap — Marshall just wants to play with Rodgers, that’s obvious. (RELATED: Carolina Hurricanes Punch Tickets To Eastern Conference Finals After 3-2 Win Over New Jersey Devils; Win Series, 4-1)

I say give him a try if you’re the New York Jets, what do you have to lose?