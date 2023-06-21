‘Americans Deserve To Know’: PGA, LIV And Saudi Leaders Asked To Testify At Senate Hearing

This could either be really entertaining, or really dumb.

In regards to their merger, we know the PGA Tour and LIV Golf want to work together. But that’s about it, despite the original announcement being more than two weeks ago. But we did learn one other thing Wednesday, and that’s the fact the United States government is giving an eyebrow to the potential deal between the two sides.

The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations asked PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to testify at a hearing scheduled for July 11.

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson sent the invites via letter.

“Our goal is to uncover the facts about what went into the PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund and what the Saudi takeover means for the future of this cherished American institution and our national interest,” Blumenthal said in a statement.

“Americans deserve to know what the structure and governance of this new entity will be. Major actors in the deal are best positioned to provide this information, and they owe Congress — and the American people — answers in a public setting.”

Today I am officially inviting the PGA Tour Commissioner, LIV Golf CEO, & Saudi Public Investment Fund Governor to testify in front of my Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. We need to get to the bottom of the planned agreement between the PGA & Saudi-funded LIV Golf. pic.twitter.com/FlYD4vpmCh — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 21, 2023

These hearings are funny, because it’s not like the government will actually do anything.

So what I’m looking for is entertaining chaos. And I think we’ll get that, because this hearing will go one of two ways: One, it will be incredibly full of entertainment with fireworks, debates and zingers; or two, it will be so dumb (because we know how our politicians are) that we won’t be able to help but be entertained. Either way, we win. (RELATED: ‘I Think It’s Wrong’: Boxing Champion Ebanie Bridges Slams Transgender Athletes In Women’s Sports)

Now I just need to go to the grocery store and load up on popcorn.