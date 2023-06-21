‘Beyond The Pale’: GOP Rep Torches Biden Admin For ‘Targeting Tennessee’ Over Its Pro-Life Laws

Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee said the Biden administration was targeting his state over its laws on abortion in a Tuesday letter.

The Biden administration pulled Title X family planning funds from Tennessee, claiming the state was in noncompliance with the conditions to receive the funding, according to WBIR.com. The Department of Health and Human Services officially notified Tennessee in a March 20 letter, according to Green’s letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. (RELATED: ‘Disgusting Domestic Terrorism’: Congressman’s Campaign Office And Pro-Life Group’s Building Vandalized)

Today, I sent a letter to @SecBecerra regarding the illegal revocation of federal funds to Tennessee because our citizens chose to be a haven for life and ban abortion. Tennessee will continue to defend life despite the Biden admin’s attempts to push its far-left agenda. pic.twitter.com/zOtczhCOIj — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) June 20, 2023

“Title X has supported Tennessee families for decades, and the Biden administration’s decision to revoke funding is unacceptable. HHS claims that Tennessee is ‘out of compliance’ with Title X regulations because of their incorrect and outdated 2021 rule that requires abortion referrals upon client request,” Green wrote Becerra.

“This rule is deeply troubling because the law has been unequivocally clear since its establishment in 1970; Title X funds may not be used to support abortion as a method of family planning, and any abortion activities must be ‘separate and distinct’ from Title X programs,” Green continued.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 after upholding a Mississippi law in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that banned most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

“HHS’s decision to revoke Tennessee’s Title X funding is malicious and wrong. This administration is targeting Tennesseans because of our pro-life laws—plain and simple,” Green told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Just because the State of Tennessee refuses to kowtow to the radical pro-abortion agenda doesn’t mean the Biden administration and HHS Secretary Becerra should be allowed to revoke family planning funding, which many families and communities rely on. Holding medical care hostage is beyond the pale.”

