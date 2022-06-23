‘Disgusting Domestic Terrorism’: Congressman’s Campaign Office, Pro-Life Group’s Building Vandalized

Vandals attacked a building hosting a pro-life group and the campaign offices of Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

“My office and Jackson @Right_to_Life were the latest to fall victim to the disgusting domestic terrorism targeting pregnancy centers and pro-life groups across the country,” Walberg posted on Twitter Wednesday. “We won’t be intimidated or stray from our principles. This only strengthens our resolve.” (RELATED: Fox News Guest Says Biden Administration Encouraged ‘Illegal Activity’ Against Supreme Court)

My office and Jackson @Right_to_Life were the latest to fall victim to the disgusting domestic terrorism targeting pregnancy centers and pro-life groups across the country. We won’t be intimidated or stray from our principles. This only strengthens our resolve. pic.twitter.com/s5jaXEro9C — Walberg for Congress (@TimWalberg) June 22, 2022

One of the photos Walberg posted on social media appears to show graffiti reading “Jane’s Revenge,” a slogan used by a pro-abortion group that has declared violence against pro-life organizations and crisis pregnancy centers that do not shut down. The group took credit in a statement for a number of “actions” in Wisconsin, Maryland, Washington, the District of Columbia, New York, North Carolina, Iowa, Texas and Oregon.

Congressional Republicans are seeking to have the group designated as a domestic terrorist organization.

WATCH:

Dozens of crisis pregnancy centers, pro-life groups and churches have been attacked or vandalized since the leak of a draft option in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case which could result in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

A man armed with a pistol and a knife was arrested near the home of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and charged with attempting to assassinate the justice. The suspect told police that killing Kavanaugh would give his life “meaning,” according to an affidavit, claiming he found Kavanaugh’s address online.

He also told police he was angry about the potential ruling on abortion and a gun rights case before the Supreme Court, The Washington Post reported. The Supreme Court struck down New York’s discretionary permit law in a 6-3 ruling Thursday.

“It is shameful that President Biden and Speaker Pelosi have remained silent in the face of this growing violence and intimidation tactics from radical pro-abortion activists,” Walberg said. “They need to unequivocally condemn it. It has got to stop.”

It is shameful that President Biden and Speaker Pelosi have remained silent in the face of this growing violence and intimidation tactics from radical pro-abortion activists. They need to unequivocally condemn it. It has got to stop. — Walberg for Congress (@TimWalberg) June 22, 2022

“It is a sad state of affairs that such a group uses acts of domestic terrorism and hate crimes to intimidate and threaten those who do not agree with them,” Kathleen Potts of Jackson Right to Life said in an email statement about the attack forwarded to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Walberg’s congressional office referred TheDCNF to Walberg’s campaign.

The Justice Department and Walberg’s campaign office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheDCNF.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.