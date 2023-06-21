House Censures Democrat Adam Schiff Over Trump-Russia Collusion Claims

The House of Representatives voted along party lines Wednesday to censure Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff over his conduct during the FBI’s Operation Crossfire Hurricane.

Schiff sat in the well of the House while the lower chamber’s clerk read the censure resolution, introduced by Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. It asserts that he falsely claimed to have evidence that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government. A previous version of the censure that would have fined him $16 million failed.

1) House votes to censure Schiff for his role in the Russia probe

The vote: 213 to 209. Six GOP members voted present. Reps. David Joyce (R-OH), Michael Guest (R-MS), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Ken Buck (R-CO), John Rutherford (R-FL) and Michelle Fischbach (R-MN). — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 21, 2023

The censure directs the House Ethics Committee to open an investigation into Schiff. According to the resolution, the former House Intelligence Committee chairman used his position to produce “a memo justifying the accuracy of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant application on Trump associate Carter Page, of which was later found by Inspector General Horowitz to have 17 major mistakes and omissions, provoking FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer to state unequivocally that the Federal Bureau of Investigation ‘misled the FISC.'”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed Schiff from the Intelligence Committee at the beginning of the 118th Congress, citing the same conduct. He is the 25th representative to receive a censure from the chamber, and the third since 2000. (RELATED: Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Ilhan Omar To Officially Be Kicked Off Intelligence, Foreign Affairs Committees)

