‘Impressively Correct’: MTG Confirms Report She Called Rep. Boebert ‘A Little B*tch’

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confirmed a report Wednesday calling Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert “a little bitch.”

The two GOP lawmakers reportedly got into a dispute on the House floor over similar articles of impeachment for President Joe Biden.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene reportedly told Boebert, according to a Daily Beast article. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

“I heard Marjorie call Boebert a bitch right to her face,” a GOP lawmaker told The Daily Beast.

"Was the name calling correct? There was a Daily Beast story that said you called her "a little bitch.'" "Impressively correct," she replied.

Greene was asked about the article on Wednesday, to which she responded by saying the name she called Boebert cited in the piece was “impressively correct.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Lauren Boebert Refuses To Explain Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Blindly Following’ McCarthy)

Saw this conversation… not sure if it was a friendly one

Boebert also did not deny the back and forth.

“Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country,” Boebert said, The Daily Beast reported. “My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

In December 2022, the two had another dispute and Boebert responded exclusively to the Daily Caller about criticism from Greene about her stance on then-potential GOP House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

“I’ve been asked to explain MTG’s belief in Jewish space lasers, why she showed up to a white supremacist’s conference, and now why she’s blindly following Kevin McCarthy and I’m not going to go there,” Boebert told the Caller.

“The only person who can answer for Marjorie’s words and actions is Marjorie. Let me be very clear, I support President Trump. Period. President Trump is a friend and the leader of the Republican party,” Boebert added.

Greene tweeted, “I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes,” in a thread criticizing Boebert.

“Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite,” Greene added.