Jim Jordan Mocks Democrat In The Middle Of Durham Hearing

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan mocked Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s questioning to Department of Justice Special Counsel John Durham during Tuesday’s Weaponization Committee hearing.

Jackson Lee questioned Durham on communicating with former Attorney General Bill Barr and one of his top deputies via text message. Jordan, who serves as the committee chairman, declared her time had expired and mocked her for the questioning in the middle of the hearing.

“I think this is amazing, Mr. Durham. You had eight text messages with the Attorney General of the United States in an eleven months time period. That’s amazing, I can’t believe it,” Jordan sarcastically said.

A female representative accused Jordan of being “inappropriate” by allegedly speaking during Jackson Lee’s time. However, the Ohio representative said her time had expired. (RELATED: John Durham Says FBI Agents ‘Apologized’ To Him For Trump-Russia Investigation)

“Who’s time is that who you were speaking on?” she asked.

“That was that time that I yielded back,” Jordan responded.

“Mr. Chairman, that is absolutely inappropriate,” she said.

“I was just pointing out something that I think is so, so ridiculous,” he hit back.

“Mr. Chairman, that is not appropriate,” she said.

Jordan sent a letter, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller in May, requesting for Durham to testify before the Weaponization Committee after he released a report alleging the FBI used “uncorroborated intelligence” when launching its probe into former President Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Russia. The report said the FBI received intelligence that Hillary Clinton’s campaign approved “a proposal” to “vilify” Trump by claiming Russia interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The FBI found no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia at the conclusion of the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation.