Rep. Hank Johnson Corrected Several Times On Basic Facts Of The Durham Report

Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson had to be reminded several times Wednesday that the Durham Report was not investigating both Hunter Biden or former President Donald Trump.

Special Counsel John Durham testified before the House Intelligence Committee about his review of the FBI’s Operation Crossfire Hurricane.

Johnson began by asking how much the investigation cost taxpayers, arguing that after millions of dollars spent, Durham’s “investigation led to the indictment of only three individuals.”

“And contrary to the fervent prayers of some on this panel, former director Jim Comey, and former CIA director John Brennan, were not among those three that have been indicted. Is that correct?” Johnson asked. (RELATED: John Durham Gets Round Of Applause After Clapping Back At Dem Threatening His Reputation)

“That’s correct.”

“And to the extreme disappointment of some on this panel, your investigation failed to produce indictments against Hillary Clinton, correct?”

“That’s correct,” Durham said.

“Didn’t indict Barack Obama,” Johnson continued.

“That’s correct.”

“Didn’t indict Joe Biden.”

“That’s correct,” Durham testified.

“Couldn’t even indict Hunter Biden, correct?”

“We didn’t investigate Mr. Hunter Biden,” Durham clarified.

Johnson then continued his line of questioning, asking whether any of the individuals “prosecuted were ever charged with being part of a hoax, a fraud, or witch hunt, or a politically motivated deep state conspiracy against Donald Trump. Isn’t that correct?”

“I would not say that that’s accurate,” Durham shot back.

“You mean you did charge somebody with being part of a hoax?” Johnson asked.

“We charged Mr. Sussman of having knowingly provided false information to the FBI regarding Alfa Bank–”

“But he was acquitted though, right?”

“But that wasn’t your question,” Durham pushed before Johnson changed his line of questioning.

“You closed your investigation after you failed to find that the FBI investigation into Putin’s interference in the 2016 election was politically motivated, and was a deep state conspiracy against ex-President Trump. You were unable to prove that that was true,” Johnson said.

“That is not what I was investigating,” Durham once again clarified.

“Well, but you did not find that that was true. Correct? You found it to to be false as a matter of fact. Isn’t that correct?”

“If you read the report, we lay the facts out in the report as of these matters. I’m not here to talk about Mr. Trump. I’m not here to talk about deep state, or whatever other characterizations you’ve made. This report is factual. Nobody has raised any issues as to whether it is factually inaccurate in any way. People can draw their own conclusions based on those facts.”

Durham was appointed by former Attorney General Bill Barr in 2019 to review special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election. Durham’s final report found the FBI initiated the investigation in a “noticeable departure from how it approached prior matters involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans aimed at the Clinton campaign.”

Durham also found the FBI “had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump campaign had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.”