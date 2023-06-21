Reality TV Star From ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Larry Myers Dies At Age 49

“My 600-Lb. Life” star Larry “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” Myers Jr. died of a heart attack just three days after his 49th birthday.

Myers’ cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death on Facebook. “Hey Facebook Family. It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers. Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits,” he said. “Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face,” he wrote. “Rest well Junior, you will be missed.” Myers rose to fame on Season 10 of the TLC reality series in Jan. 2022.

Darell reached out to Myers’ fans in hopes of receiving financial assistance during this difficult time.

“If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it,” he said. “Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers.❤️💔🕊️🕊️”

Myers was a star on TLC and had an impressive fan base that was rooting for him to achieve his health and weight loss goals. He first appeared on episode 13 titled “Larry’s Journey,” when he weighed 940 pounds and was bedridden, according to Page Six.

Myers opened up about the tragic death of his mother and nephew and identified that trauma as being a trigger for his weight gain. He was an aspiring gospel singer who had undergone weight loss surgery about five years prior to joining the show. He unfortunately ended up gaining the 400 pounds back fairly quickly, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Influential Artist Big Pokey Dead At Age 48 After On-Stage Incident)

The TLC star went viral with the release of his song, “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits.”

Myers was dedicated to his health and fitness routine at the time of his death.