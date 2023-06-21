Here Are The Six Republicans Who Voted ‘Present’ For Adam Schiff’s Censure

Six Republicans voted “present” instead of voting for the censure of Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, breaking with the rest of their party.

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna introduced the resolution that would remove Schiff from the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the first resolution, which cites the Durham Report as the reason the congresswoman believes Schiff should no longer serve in Congress. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Introduces Resolution To Remove Adam Schiff From The House)

Here are the six Republicans:

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH)

Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY)

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL)

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN)

“Adam Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intelligence to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars and abused the trust placed in him as Chairman. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives,” Paulina Luna said in a statement.

“The Durham Report makes clear that the Russian Collusion was a lie from day one and Schiff knowingly used his position in an attempt to divide our country,” she added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz To Introduce ‘PENCIL Act,’ Blocking Adam Schiff From Reviewing Classified Information)

As Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy blocked Adam Schiff from sitting on the House Intelligence Committee. Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz also introduced legislation that would call on the House to vote on if Schiff should be banned from accessing and viewing any and all classified information.