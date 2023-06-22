Teen Sentenced For Raping And Murdering Woman In Broad Daylight. He Could Be Out Of Jail Before He’s 30

A 19-year-old was sentenced in June to 26 years for beating, raping and murdering a woman in Washington Park, Milwaukee, in the middle of the day in 2020, and he could be released before he turns 30.

Kamare Lewis, 19, and 17-year-old Kevin Spencer pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and sexual assault in the spring of 2022, according to CBS58. A group of teens beat and raped 36-year-old Ee Lee in Washington Park in September 2020, the outlet reported. The two boys allegedly did not know Lee when they approached her in September 2020.

Lewis and Spencer violently beat Lee before sexually assaulting her and hiding her body in a nearby bush, CBS58 reported. “This is one of the most brutal crimes I’ve seen in the last 20 years on the bench. Maybe it is the most brutal crime,” Milwaukee County Judge Glen Yamahiro said during Friday’s sentencing, according to the outlet.

A pack of teenagers raped and murdered a random woman in the public park in the middle of the day in Milwaukee. One of them took video of the attack and posted it on Facebook. The reason you didn’t hear about it is because the assailants are black and the victim was Asian. https://t.co/zrJx1AnH1B — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) June 22, 2023

“It wasn’t enough to rape her. You had to beat the hell out of her at the same time and leave her to die. What could be worse?” the judge continued. Lee suffered from broken bones, multiple internal injuries from the sexual assault and bleeding in her brain, according to the outlet. She reportedly died in the hospital three days after the attack.

Prosecutors said Lewis lacked empathy and honesty as the investigation unfolded, CBS58 reported. He was sentenced to 26 years in prison followed by 19 years of extended supervision. Though the judge said Lewis’ family did not raise him to have much of an education, “there was a basis here to expect a little bit more out of you. Not raping and killing somebody isn’t a particularly high bar,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Andrew Tate Charged With Human Trafficking, Rape)

Lee was 17 when he committed the horrific crime and Spencer was 15, TMJ4 reported. A further three to nine people were also seen on video footage who may have potentially been involved in the attack, according to the outlet.

Author Daniel Friedman speculated that because Lewis reportedly took a plea agreement, he may be eligible for parole before he turns 30. The author went on to decry the lack of media coverage in the case, which he blamed on the race of those involved. Both Spencer and Lewis are black, and Lee was Asian.