REPORT: Andrew Tate Charged With Human Trafficking, Rape

Former kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were officially charged Tuesday with human trafficking, rape and creating a criminal gang, Romanian prosecutors claimed.

Both brothers and two female suspects are being held under house arrest pending an investigation against them, largely centered on alleged abuses committed against women, CNN reported Tuesday. All parties are denying the allegations against them.

The brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest in December, before being moved to house arrest in March, the outlet continued. In the official indictment, the brothers and two associates are accused of forming an organized criminal gang in 2021 in order to facilitate human trafficking throughout Romania, parts of Europe and the U.K. and U.S., the BBC noted.

Tate was additionally charged with raping one of the victims, CNN noted. His brother, Tristan, was also charged with instigating others to violence. A judge now has 60 days to inspect the case files and ensure the legality of the charges against the group. A trial may take several years to come to fruition.

The BBC also noted additional charges related to the trafficking of children and money laundering. (RELATED: Police Launch Sexual Assault Investigation Into Rammstein Frontman Till Lindemann)

Prosecutors reportedly said that the brothers lured their victims in through seduction and false promises of love or marriage, a claim that appears to have also been shared by Tate’s security detail. A spokesperson for both Tate brothers said, “We embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence.”