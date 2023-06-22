‘Send Me Location’: Mark Zuckerberg Is On Board To Fight Elon Musk In ‘Cage Match’

Mark Zuckerberg seemingly agreed to a physical fight with Elon Musk on Wednesday after the Twitter CEO said he would be “up for a cage match” against him.

The Meta CEO responded on Instagram with the caption, “Send me location.” Zuckerberg is reportedly taking the offer by Musk seriously and wants to fight him, sources told Alex Heath, The Verge Editor. (RELATED: ‘Undermines Trust’: Mark Zuckerberg Reflects On Facebook Censoring COVID-19 ‘Misinformation’)

“Vegas Octogon,” Musk responded on Twitter.

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk saying he’s down for a cage fight 🥊 “Send me location” pic.twitter.com/NE4mL8l4po — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 21, 2023

“I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk added.

The tech titans have recently taken a series of business-related jabs at each other. Musk mocked an article which claimed Zuckerberg is creating a “rival” app to take on Twitter. The article claimed that the purported rival app would be for “sanely run” and “integrate Instagram and Twitter rival Mastodon.”

Zuckerberg also implied that Twitter is underperforming its potential in a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman.

“I always thought Twitter should have a billion people using it,” Zuckerberg said to Fridman. When probed further by Fridman on why he thought Twitter had not reached a billion users, Zuckerberg said that a good idea isn’t enough. Zuckerberg added that an idea such as Twitter “coupled with good execution” could reach that mark.

The Meta CEO has reportedly been winning martial arts tournaments. In May, Zuckerberg won silver and gold medals at his first Jiu Jitsu tournament, according to New York Post.