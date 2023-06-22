When It Rains, It Pours! PETA Calls For FIFA To Drop Budweiser After Claiming They Amputate Clydesdales’ Tailbones

“When it rains, it pours” … Anheuser-Busch is the epitome of that.

The beer giant is facing yet another boycott, but this time it’s on another one of their brands: Budweiser.

And get this, it’s coming from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, more commonly known as PETA, who has called on FIFA to drop Budweiser as their official beer for both the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup and the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

PETA is claiming that Budweiser mistreats animals, and as a result, must be dropped from their sponsorship.

Kathy Guillermo, who is the senior vice president of PETA, issued a letter to FIFA claiming that Budweiser has a long history of amputating their Clydesdales’ tailbones.

“We understand that Anheuser-Busch InBev, Budweiser’s parent company, has renewed its contract with FIFA to be the official beer provider during this summer’s Women’s World Cup and the World Cup in 2026. We think you should know that Budweiser is associated with cruelty to animals,” the letter from Guillermo read.

“PETA has documented that the company is amputating the tailbones of its famous Budweiser Clydesdales. These amputations are done just for cosmetic reasons and serve no medical purpose. They’re performed either by severing the tailbone or by putting a tight band around the tail to cut off blood flow so that the tail and most of the bone will die and fall off.

Budweiser presents the iconic Clydesdales as symbols of traditional American values, but harming horses is the antithesis of what all fans in the U.S and around the world hold dear. Anheuser-Busch is choosing to align the Budweiser brand – and now FIFA – with the disfigurement of horses. Will you speak with the company’s executives to urge them to discontinue tailbone severing and if they refuse, drop them as a sponsor?”

Clydesdales tails are painfully amputated!

@FIFAcom must not support this animal cruelty and boot @budweiserusa as a sponsor! https://t.co/Ns2HiDn377 — PETA (@peta) June 22, 2023

Man … Anheuser-Busch can’t catch a break nowadays.

I’m sure most of you are aware of what’s going on with Bud Light, being depleted by declining sales week-by-week after the whole Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, and now here we go with this whole PETA thing with their other powerhouse brand Budweiser. It’s just incredible. Talk about karma for making America mad. Because who’s to say that PETA would even be doing this right now without Anheuser-Busch‘s Mulvaney drama? (RELATED: ‘Wake-Up Call’: AB InBev’s Marcel Marcondes Admits Anheuser-Busch Was Wrong On Bud Light Fiasco)

It’s just crazy. They’re getting hit so hard right now.

Ahh well!