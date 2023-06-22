Chicago Mayor Eyes Insane Rent Plan For Illegal Immigrants

Chicago’s new far-left mayor is eyeing a $25 million plan that would cover rent for illegal immigrants, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Oh, you live in Chicago and can barely afford your own rent? Too bad! You will now be paying rental assistance for people who are illegally living in America.

Even if you don’t live in the city of Chicago you may still be on the hook for this program. Mayor Brandon Johnson is seeking state funding for this program, so rural farmers in Springfield, Illinois will be on the hook for Chicago’s woke rental assistance program for illegal immigrants.

Is it really a wonder why there’s a mass exodus from Illinois?

Get more stories like this when you subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Teacher Calls Students ‘Despicable’ For Denying Cat Identities Exist)