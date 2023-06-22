‘Succession’ Actress Sarah Snook To Play All 26 Different Characters For Onstage Production

“Succession” star Sarah Snook will be playing 26 different characters in a “cine-theater” version of “The Picture of Dorian Gray” beginning January 2024, according to Deadline.

There’s a possibility the production will be featured on Broadway, Deadline reported Wednesday. The adaptation tells the story of “a portrait that ages as its subject remains forever young,” according to the outlet. The Snook will be taking on all 26 roles for a total of 12 weeks when the show opens at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London’s West End.

Snook will rehearse for the roles starting in the fall of 2023. She has been asked to film her characters and then interact with them while onstage, according to Deadline. The audience will be treated to a set of screens with the actress on the boards.

These roles demand Snook be solo onstage for two hours straight without a break, according to Deadline. She truly carries the entire show.

The unique production was devised by Kip Williams, who also happens to be the artistic director of Australia’s famous Sydney Theatre Company. (RELATED: ‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Posts The Most Low-Key Baby Announcement Ever)

This is the first time Snook embarks on a role of this nature and will likely be the first time viewing such a play for most of the audience members who attend the show.