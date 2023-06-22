SlamBall Is Coming Back And It Will Be Televised On ESPN

Basketball meets football meets … trampolines?

The brutal, fast-paced game of SlamBall returns in July, and ESPN has announced a 2-year partnership to broadcast the sport for its 2023 and 2024 seasons.

REPORT: Slamball just officially signed a 2-year deal with ESPN. It returns NEXT month. OMG. 🔥 @SlamBall pic.twitter.com/fEIEHTeizT — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 22, 2023

The formerly discontinued sport involves a basketball-like game with a unique court featuring trampolines beside both hoops. This allows players to replicate what you might only see in video games. Monster verticals and massive dunks are all possible. In fact, it’s what this sport is all about. Combining elements of basketball, football and hockey, SlamBall is easily one of the most exhilarating sports to watch.

Mason Gordon came up with the idea of SlamBall all the way back in 1999, according to NBC Los Angeles. Its first season was broadcast on The National Network in 2003 and later switched to Spike TV. The sport was only broadcast for two years before being canceled due to network disagreements. The sport came back for one season in 2008.

Finally, the much-loved sport is coming back and none other than ESPN is going to be airing it on television. The first game will be played in Las Vegas on July 21 from 7-9 p.m., according to ESPN. You’ll be able to watch all of it on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

“The level of interest in our hybrid team sport not just in the U.S., but across the world, has been beyond our expectations for the 2023 season. It’s clear that this is the best talent we have had in the sport’s history,” Gordon said, according to ESPN.

The first SlamBall season will run from July 21 through August 19, per TMZ.