REPORT: UFC Star Conor McGregor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman At NBA Finals

UFC fighter Conor McGregor faced allegations Thursday that he sexually assaulted a woman during the NBA Finals on June 9, TMZ reported.

National Basketball Association (NBA) and Miami Heat security teams allegedly cooperated to separate the woman from her friend and force her into a bathroom at the Kaseya Center where McGregor and his security guard waited, demand letters sent to McGregor, the Miami Heat, and the NBA claim, TMZ reported. The letters, sent by attorney Ariel Mitchell, allege that McGregor forcibly kissed her and forced her to perform oral sex. (RELATED: Conor McGregor And Jake Gyllenhaal Are Starring In The ‘Road House’ Remake And It Looks Utterly Insane)

The letter claims that the woman temporarily prevented the alleged assault by telling McGregor she needed to urinate. McGregor allegedly proceeded by forcing the woman up against a wall and attempting to anally penetrate her, the letter claims, TMZ reported.

“Security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom,” the letter states, according to TMZ. Mitchell alleged that McGregor walked out of the handicap stall “and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.”

A woman says Conor McGregor raped her at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per @TMZ_Sports He has denied the allegations pic.twitter.com/zkJuHYxvSd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2023

The letter claims the woman escaped the alleged sexual assault by elbowing the UFC fighter a number of times, TMZ reported. The letter says the woman reported the incident to law enforcement on Sunday morning.

The woman wants to reach a settlement with McGregor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat, the outlet reported.

The Miami Heat and the NBA both announced an investigation into the accuser’s claims. The NBA said they would help the Heat with the investigation. “We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information,” the NBA said in a statement, TMZ reported.

McGregor’s attorney Barbara Llanes denied the allegations.

“Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” Llanes told ESPN.

The UFC released a statement on Thursday saying it “will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident.”

“UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements,” the company added, ESPN reported.

McGregor was in attendance of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The UFC fighter sat courtside, and participated in a half-time skit in which he traded punches with the Miami Heat mascot. McGregor reportedly inflicted an actual injury on the person inside the mascot costume, which required medical attention at the hospital.