US

Students Protest Assistant Superintendent Candidate Over Social Media Posts Defending Women’s Sports

Demonstrators Protest At The BBC Against Its Perceived Anti-trans Agenda

(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Corey Walker Reporter
Font Size:

A group of Massachusetts students protested an assistant superintendent candidate over alleged Facebook posts about transgender athletes, MassLive reported Thursday.

The group of students from Hampshire Regional School District staged a sit-in outside the superintendent’s office to show their disapproval of Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark’s candidacy, according to MassLive. (RELATED: NYC Private School Recommends Kindergarteners Read About Trans Infants)

Superintendent Diana Bonneville of Hampshire Regional High School is set to nominate Faginski-Stark for the newly created assistant superintendent position, Hampshire Regional School Committee Chairperson Kim Schott told MassLive.

Faginski-Stark was originally in the running to become superintendent of Easthampton schools, but pulled out due to students being concerned about her social media posts, according to MassLive.

The backlash stems from a 2021 Facebook post where Faginski-Stark shared a PragerU article titled “The End of Women’s Sports.” The article criticized biological males competing in women’s sports.

“For EVERY female athlete out there, it’s time to speak up,” Faginski-Stark wrote. “As a former Div. 1 scholarship athlete and academic & athletic All American, our young women just got stripped of their equal rights and equal opportunity yesterday.”

Students at Easthampton found Faginski-Stark’s post in April, according to MassLive. They labeled Faginski-Stark’s comments “transphobic rhetoric” and pushed for an investigation against the superintendent candidate, the outlet noted. Faginski-Stark reportedly withdrew from the race after a couple of days.