Teenager Shot And Killed While Attempting To Rob Convenience Store

A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, teenager was shot to death after allegedly attempting to rob a convenient store Tuesday.

The late 19-year-old Elijah Moore reportedly sought to stick up the store but wound up getting shot “multiple times,” according to WAFB. Police described the intent of the teen being in the store as an “armed robbery.”

Moore was shot dead following a physical altercation at the store.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 in the afternoon, police told the outlet.

Moore reportedly died at the scene.

It remains unclear who exactly pulled the trigger and shot the teen to death.

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not immediately respond to a media inquiry as to who shot the teen at the time of publication.

An investigation by police is currently ongoing, according to the outlet.