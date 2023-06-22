Texas State Senator Barred From Voting In Husband’s Impeachment Trial

Republican Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton will not be allowed to vote in the impeachment trial of her husband, suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to a resolution approved Wednesday.

A Texas state statute requires that each member of the state Senate be in attendance when it is meeting as a court of impeachment. The resolution states that “a member of the court who is the spouse of a party to the court of impeachment” is a conflict of interest and the member is ineligible to vote or “participate in closed sessions or deliberations” on the topic, according to its text. (RELATED: Texas House Votes To Impeach AG Ken Paxton)

Angela Paxton will still be required to attend the proceedings and the trial begins on Sept. 5, according to the Associated Press.

“Each time I was elected, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this great state, and Texas law compels each member of the Senate to attend when the Senate meets as a court of impeachment,” Angela Paxton wrote in a Monday statement on Twitter. “As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it.”

Today I released the following statement:#txlege pic.twitter.com/6xUAJ8pbkM — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) June 19, 2023

The Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Ken Paxton on May 27 over allegations including corruption, bribery and obstruction of justice in relation to the FBI’s investigation into a Paxton donor. Paxton is the third sitting official to be impeached in the state’s near 200-year history, according to the AP.

