Texas House Votes To Impeach AG Ken Paxton

The Texas House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton Saturday.

The House, in a 121-23 vote, impeached Paxton over allegations of corruption, bribery, obstruction of justice and various other charges, largely related to the FBI’s investigation into a real estate developer and Paxton donor. A simple majority of the 150-member Texas House of Representatives was needed to impeach Paxton, who will now face a Texas Senate trial. RELATED: Newsmax Host Blasts Texas GOP Over ‘Impaired’ House Speaker, Recommended Impeachment Of AG Paxton)

Paxton is temporarily removed from office pending the conclusion of that trial; two-thirds of Texas senators must back the impeachment for him to be permanently removed.

The Texas House of Representatives announced the existence of an ongoing investigation into Paxton after he called for House Speaker Dade Phelan’s resignation in response to a viral video showing Phelan slurring his words, which led many to accuse him of intoxication. A House committee recommended Paxton’s impeachment Thursday.

Paxton has won re-election twice despite several scandals, including a securities fraud investigation and allegations he misused his position to aid the real estate developer. Paxton has denied the allegations of wrongdoing but admitted in 2019 to having an affair with a woman who worked for the developer.

Paxton is also accused of interfering in foreclosures, accepting renovations to his home and for intervening on behalf of a donor who was facing removal from a residence in Colorado during the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC News reported.

Paxton launched an investigation into Texas Children’s Hospital over providing sex change operations to children. He also sued the Biden Administration to challenge a migrant admissions program, Biden administration policies on abortion and welfare benefits for illegal immigrants while also securing an injunction against new EPA regulations involving water.

Paxton also investigated GoFundMe after it dropped a fundraiser for the Canadian Freedom Convoy in 2022 and launched a probe into the Chinese-owned app TikTok.

Former President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas declared their opposition to Paxton’s impeachment, the Dallas Morning News reported.

