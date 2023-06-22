‘Always Been A Loser’: Trump Takes Aim At DeSantis’ Campaign Launch, Voting Record

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Republican Florida Gov and rival presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ launch and voting record in a Twitter video Thursday night.

The former president mocked and slammed the purported ad campaign coordinated between the Club for Growth and DeSantis in a video. (RELATED: ‘All-Out Assault’: Things Are About To Bust Wide Open Between Trump, DeSantis)

“The very stupid and little-respected, China-loving Club for No Growth, which has been backing Ron DeSanctimonious as his poll numbers have been absolutely crashing, has just spent some of the ‘RINO’ [“republican in name only”] money they have accumulated on an ad campaign, hoping to counter the fact that DeSanctus, just off of the worst presidential launch in history, opted three times to cut and destroy Social Security, even lifting the minimum age to 70 years old,” Trump said. “He also voted to cut Medicare and institute a 23% national sales tax, which will hit our country hard.”

RON HAS ALWAYS BEEN A LOSER! pic.twitter.com/35c0Oy2K8W — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 22, 2023

Trump claimed DeSantis would have never won the Florida gubernatorial election without his intervention.

“Ron has always been a loser. In fact, he was going to lose the election in record numbers until I endorsed him. So, it was an artificial win. In any event, Club for No Growth, they were with me and they won. When I cut off ties to them they continuously lose. Let’s keep it that way,” Trump continued.

Club for Growth recently released a series of ads targeting Trump’s stances on Social Security and his association with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf enterprise. “With Donald Trump, it’s par for the course,” the narrator says in one ad calling out the former president. “Another plan that cheats people out of what they earned.”

Meanwhile, the political action committee has strengthened its ties to DeSantis, inviting him and a number of other then-GOP presidential hopefuls to speak at a donor retreat in February. Trump and DeSantis have become increasingly acrimonious towards each other, with DeSantis increasingly taking swipes at Trump’s record while President.