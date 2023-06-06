‘Glamorous Deal’: Trump Cheers On LIV Golf-PGA Merger

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour on Tuesday.

Trump praised the news on Truth Social, calling the merger “glamorous” and “great.” (RELATED: The Private Jet For LIV Golf Players Is Absolutely Insane)

“GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF,” Trump wrote. “A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF. CONGRATS TO ALL!!!”

Trump calls news of PGA- LIV tour merger “A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF” Trump’s properties have hosted the Saudi-backed LIV Tour, run by Trump friend and pro-golfer Greg Norman pic.twitter.com/2H0Y2xkdSW — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 6, 2023

The former president predicted the PGA would merge with the Saudi-backed LIV Tour in 2022. Trump argued that golfers who turned down lucrative LIV offers would come to regret it once both tours eventually merge, Express reported. Trump said that the PGA would not reward the loyalty of its golfers once the merger happens.

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” Trump said at the time. “If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place and only say how smart the original signees were. Good luck to all and congratulations to really talented Cam Smith on his incredible win!”

Trump’s golf properties have hosted multiple LIV events since the Saudi-backed golf tour launched in 2022. Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, hosted three days of LIV events. Trump Doral Miami and Trump National Golf Club in Virginia held one each.