Tucker Carlson Discloses Why The Media Hates RFK Jr.

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson disclosed in a new episode of “Tucker On Twitter” why the media hates Democratic presidential primary contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Carlson said Kennedy Jr. is hated even more than former President Donald Trump for opposing vaccines, and quoted The New York Times accusing Kennedy of “shaking America’s faith in science.”

“Shaking America’s faith in science,” Carlson began. “Imagine if you’re an ordinary New York Times subscriber reading that over coffee in your pre-war control duplex on Columbus Avenue. You’d think Bobby Kennedy just declared war on the enlightenment. My fellow Americans, I have come to shake your faith in science. Join me as I drag our nation back to the medieval period. You’d be appalled.”

Ep. 6 Bobby Kennedy is winning pic.twitter.com/jW51PYahLV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 22, 2023

He also mentioned CBS News accusing Kennedy of being a “threat to democracy,” and added NPR’s coverage of the candidate being an “extremist” about vaccine. He further pointed to People magazine covering Kennedy’s family’s criticisms of him.

Carlson said the media has not bothered to cover the causes of autism surges, and went on to criticize Kennedy. The Democratic candidate, the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, joined podcast host Joe Rogan’s podcast last week where he raised concerns about a surge in children developing autism and allergies. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Weighs In On Hunter Biden’s ‘Sweetheart Deal’)

Carlson said the media is attacking Kennedy over his willingness to “notice the obvious” and ask questions.

“Bobby Kennedy asks a lot of questions like that. He notices things,” Carlson continued. “Kennedy pays attention to the world around him and he wonders why it’s changing. He’s an outdoorsman and a fly fisherman, he’s interested in how nature works. He’s curious. Not so long ago, these qualities were considered essential to the practice of science. All scientific discovery comes from observation, empiricism, patient watching. Without the willingness to put aside your pre-assumptions and assess, with honesty, the things you see and touch and smell, the changes taking place right in front of your face, you can’t do science. You can’t create art either or journalism or theology.”

“You have to be willing to notice the obvious and when they tell you you’re not allowed to notice the obvious, you should be concerned,” he continued.

Carlson mentioned Rogan offering Baylor College professor Peter Hotez refusing to challenge Kennedy in a vaccine debate despite Rogan offering to pay him $100,000 to participate in a June 17 tweet. Hotez has appeared on several television programs to push back against “anti-vaccine targeting.”

“So according to British and U.S. intelligence, anyone who disagrees with Dr. Peter Hotez is a disloyal American working to destabilize our democracy on behalf of Vladimir Putin. Now, by comparison, never in his life has Bobby Kennedy Jr. said anything half that demented. But keep in mind, Peter Hotez claims to have a valid medical license. He is allowed to treat patients.”

The Daily Caller co-founder called out the media and government officials who reported false information about COVID-19 vaccines, including that it prevents a person from contracting the virus, and yet has not been held accountable.

“Hotez will never debate Bobby Kennedy Jr, but it doesn’t matter,” he said. “Kennedy has already won. He’s more honest than Dr. Peter Hotez and that’s obvious to anyone whose paying attention. A new Economist poll shows that Kennedy is more popular and far less hated than either major party frontrunner. After almost twenty years of being silenced, Bobby Kennedy is finally being heard and why wouldn’t he be?…What we can say with certainty is that America’s medical establishment has clowned itself for all time. Its official positions on vaccines, psychiatric drugs, puberty blockers, reassignment surgeries, a long list of other politically fashionable priorities have no connection whatsoever to legitimate science. It’s all effectively witchcraft.”

Kennedy has good polling numbers due to his willingness to combat the medical establishment and ask real questions, Carlson said.