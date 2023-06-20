Tucker Carlson Weighs In On Hunter Biden’s ‘Sweetheart Deal’

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson weighed in on Hunter Biden’s “sweetheart deal” with Trump-appointed prosecutor David Weiss during Tuesday’s broadcast of “Tucker on Twitter.”

Biden agreed to plead guilty to charges of illegally purchasing a gun while under the influence of drugs and for failing to pay his taxes in 2017 and 2018. Carlson said Weiss prosecuted the younger Biden to make the 37-count indictment against former President Donald Trump appear fair and non-political.

“Donald Trump had an idea: ‘They’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look fair.’ Trump wrote that about two weeks ago,” Carlson said. “And it turned out those were prescient words. This morning, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to pretty much nothing. Biden pled to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges and then entered a diversion on a federal gun charge. That’s it. As far as Merrick Garland’s Justice Department is concerned, Hunter Biden is done. There was no pre-dawn raid carried live simultaneously on CNN. There was no perp walk, no handcuffs, no press conference.”

“Above all, there was no felony. Hunter Biden, who broke federal gun laws, can still carry a gun. It’s like it all never happened,” he continued.

Ep. 5 As in most of the developing world, it’s safer to be the president’s son than his opponent. pic.twitter.com/AtRRaxYSjs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 20, 2023

Carlson said the first son will never be charged for possessing and abandoning a laptop containing details about his business dealings with oil companies in Ukraine and China. The laptop was long discredited by federal agencies and corporate media outlets until March 2022, when The New York Times and The Washington Post confirmed its authenticity. Hunter’s lawyers admitted the data from the laptop was real in a February 2023 letter.

Carlson then pointed out Hunter’s plea deal signals how the people in charge will never face penalties for committing a crime.

“In the meantime, though, the question is what can we learn from Hunter Biden’s plea deal today? First off, the obvious: For the children of the people in charge, there are no penalties — there are only upsides,” Carlson said. “They’re princelings: They can do what they want. You are not. Therefore you can’t. So don’t get any ideas about cheating on your taxes or violating federal gun laws unless you want to celebrate next year’s Father’s Day through the glass of the visitor’s room. The rules definitely apply to you, including rules you don’t know yet exist.”

Carlson is in a legal battle with Fox News over the network accusing him of breaching his contract by posting “Tucker on Twitter.” The network is reportedly demanding Carlson not work until the $20 million contract’s expiration in January 2025. (RELATED: Trump Slams ‘Election Interference’ Deal Hunter Biden Struck With Feds)

Fox News sent Carlson a “cease and desist” letter June 12 in an attempt to prevent him from continuing his Twitter series. Carlson’s legal team defended his First Amendment right to openly express his opinions on social media and accused Fox News of breaching their contract.

Carlson previously told those close to him he is ready to unleash attacks on Fox News in order to be freed from the contract.