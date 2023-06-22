Seriously…? USA Fencing At Risk Of Missing 2024 Paris Olympics After Curtis McDowald Goes On Absolute Tirade

Oh, give me a break.

The United States fencing team’s chances of competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics may be no more after an American fencer went on an absolute tirade — and it was all caught on video so you can see the ridiculousness.

After taking a loss in the Pan-American games semifinals in Peru, Curtis McDowald ended up exploding which led to a disqualification for the entire U.S. men’s épée squad.

McDowald was hit with a red card penalty on the decisive point, ending the match. After suffering defeat, McDowald’s opponent then tries to shake his hand, but being the sore loser that he is, slaps his hand away. And that had our foreign opponent understandably laughing at McDowald, ya know, the same guy who’s supposed to be representing our COUNTRY.

It’s just embarrassing, and unfortunately it didn’t stop there.

While the rest of the American team shook hands with their opponents, McDowald — who competed in the 2020 Olympics — kicked a free-standing banner that was in the venue and put his foot through it.

As a result of his little temper tantrum, USA Fencing was disqualified from the Pan-Am games, and even more aggravating, were forced to give up the opportunity to get a medal after having to forfeit the bronze match. And on top of that, they also gained no qualifying points for the Olympics as a result of the DQ.

USA Fencing released this statement in response to the situation, via USA Today:

“We are disappointed by Curtis’s actions and regret that they have harmed Team USA’s chances of fielding a men’s épée team for the 2024 Olympics. The hill that our men’s épée team must climb to qualify for Paris has now become much steeper. We are determined to focus on supporting these athletes and their coaches as they continue to pursue this Olympic dream.”

McDowald also became ineligible from competing at the 2023 Fencing World Championships as a result of his actions.

Man, this makes me livid as both an American and a supporter of USA Athletics.

What a terrible way to represent the United States of America. Look, I get it. As Americans, we’re used to dominating everything and winning all the time, and we’re super-competitive as a nation, but sometimes losing happens. Going on an outright tirade and crying like a baby isn’t going to do anything about it. As a matter of fact, it may blow our chances of going to the Olympics (and it cost us a possible Pan-Am bronze medal).

One less gold medal for us potentially … and holy cow, it’s infuriating (and embarrassing at that). (RELATED: USMNT Wins Back-To-Back CONCACAF Nations League Championships After Beating Canada In Final, 2-0)

Just 100% nonsense from Curtis McDowald.

Hopefully, USA Fencing is reconsidered here, but right now, it’s not looking good. Shame.