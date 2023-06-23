Kesha Settles Decade-Old Defamation Lawsuit With Dr. Luke

Famous singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke released a joint statement indicating they reached a settlement in a decade-long defamation case.

Dr. Luke sued Kesha for defamation in 2014 after she accused him of sexual assault, according to CNN. “Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha said in her statement. “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one.”

Kesha is looking ahead to her next chapter in life. pic.twitter.com/jC8rSOuyfa — E! News (@enews) June 23, 2023

“I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved,” Kesha concluded.

Dr. Luke’s response was written directly below Kesha’s.

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he said. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone.”

The famous producer went on to explain how the allegations affected his life.

“For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life,” he said in his statement.

He concluded by writing, “I wish Kesha well.”

Kesha and Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, were set to stand trial in New York over the summer, according to CNN. Famous celebrities were cited in the lawsuit as being actively involved in the legal matter, including Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Avril Lavigne, and Taio Cruz, according to CNN. (RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Rape Case Before Trial)

Dr. Luke denied the allegations and countersued Kesha for defamation. He accused her of making false claims about him to Lady Gaga and dragging his reputation when she sent her a text saying she and Katy Perry had been raped “by the same man.”

New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schecter ruled the text was defamatory in 2020, according to CNN.

Kesha and Dr. Luke’s trial was set to begin July 19, but has been cancelled.