REPORT: Epstein, Prince Andrew Accuser Signs Multi-Million Dollar Memoir Deal

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who previously alleged that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted when she was 17, has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar memoir deal, the NY Post reported.

Giuffre has long alleged she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein in her teenage years and that he forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew. She agreed to a $12 million dollar settlement with Prince Andrew in her lawsuit against him and signed a one-year agreement that neither of them would publicly discuss the case or settlement details, according to the New York Post. A year has since passed.

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre signs memoir deal worth ‘millions’: sources https://t.co/vfwIsGd9Sn pic.twitter.com/CzITgQsh7Y — New York Post (@nypost) January 24, 2023

Prince Andrew has been adamant about his innocence, the outlet noted. He lost his HRH title and all his public duties as a result of the allegations.

It is believed that the memoir will be a vessel for her to convey the allegations against Epstein. It remains unclear if Giuffre’s memoir will include details surrounding the settlement she reached with Andrew, or if he will be able to overturn it, the NY Post reported.

It is very bizarre to have a settlement with a gag order lasting only one year, as in Prince Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre. We need to ask: Why only one year?https://t.co/pNLIWIIsOJ — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) January 24, 2023

News of the upcoming memoir comes on the heels of the release of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare,” and just before King Charles’ coronation, which is scheduled for May 6.

“Andrew is going to obviously be invited to the coronation, although he will not be invited onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace,” a royal insider said to the New York Post. “But the palace will want as little drama as possible, so this is terrible timing.” (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Paid High-Profile Accuser $500,000 In 2009 Settlement)

Remember when Prince Andrew pledged in a joint statement with Virginia Giuffre to support the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking… by supporting its victims”? Now he reportedly wants Giuffre, a victim of sex trafficking to apologise to him for alleging sex abuse. — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) January 22, 2023

Pages from a document previously referenced as Giuffre’s “memoir” were unsealed in 2019 and were said to have detailed her experiences inside the alleged sex ring. She alleged Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced her to have sex with them “on command,” according to the New York Post. Giuffre further claimed Epstein’s powerful friends, including Prince Andrew and former senator and Disney chairman George Mitchell, were all allegedly connected to his sex trafficking ring, the NY Post reported.

It has not yet been revealed which publishing brand holds the rights to the book.